Corra.Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $31,945.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $31,945.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.87 or 0.00020084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00152417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.60 or 1.00062698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.16 or 0.00914211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.32 or 0.06615640 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

