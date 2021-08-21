Cortex Trading Up 4.9% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Cortex has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $38.81 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00821801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104191 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,222,987 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

