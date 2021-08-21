Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 505.29 ($6.60).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSP shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 513.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 303.80 ($3.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 563 ($7.36). The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -328.82.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

