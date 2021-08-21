COVA (COVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $383,136.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. COVA has a market cap of $859,489.74 and approximately $383,136.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.92 or 0.00837869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048506 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.