COVA Trading Down 17.5% This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. COVA has a market cap of $859,489.74 and approximately $383,136.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

