Covalent Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00003024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $73.50 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00133872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00159212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.60 or 1.00042540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.37 or 0.00916363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.65 or 0.06592402 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

