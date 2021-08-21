Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report sales of $515.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Covanta has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 1.41.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

