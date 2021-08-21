CPChain Tops One Day Volume of $129,453.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $129,453.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

