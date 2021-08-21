Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 133.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 30.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at $423,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,468. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

