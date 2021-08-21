Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,088 ($53.41). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,084 ($53.36), with a volume of 34,345 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cranswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,022.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26.

In other news, insider Adam Couch sold 14,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,022 ($52.55), for a total transaction of £583,391.10 ($762,204.21). Also, insider Tim Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,073 ($53.21) per share, with a total value of £81,460 ($106,428.01).

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

