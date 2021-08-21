Cream Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $39,892.19 and approximately $53.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,119.80 or 0.99977616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.91 or 0.00948311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.13 or 0.00488750 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00360788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006240 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00071900 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

