Credits (CS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $396,025.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $396,025.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

