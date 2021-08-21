CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.41.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.98. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

