Critical Comparison: California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) & Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Del Taco Restaurants and California Beach Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.24%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $491.88 million 0.62 -$89.74 million $0.36 23.11 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Beach Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Del Taco Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants 4.24% 10.39% 2.97% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.