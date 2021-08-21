Critical Comparison: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) vs. First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.79 $12.73 million $1.11 12.53

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 21.41% 10.79% 1.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp of Indiana and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.