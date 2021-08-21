CROAT Market Capitalization Achieves $218,170.14 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $218,170.14 and approximately $269.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 561.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,795,989 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.