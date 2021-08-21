CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $237.88 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $108.26 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,334 shares of company stock valued at $78,468,633. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 76.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,005.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.