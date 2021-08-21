Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Crown Castle International worth $180,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,556,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,435,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.