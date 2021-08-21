Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

