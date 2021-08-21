Crust Shadow Trading Down 9.2% This Week (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $4.58 million and $8,964.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00820268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00047705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104343 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

CSM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

