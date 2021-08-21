CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $16.23 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.23 or 0.00032711 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 6% against the dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $43,658.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,579.02 or 0.99943050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00072008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001066 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.