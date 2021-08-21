CRYPTO20 24-Hour Volume Reaches $59,450.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for $4.43 or 0.00008995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $177.09 million and $59,450.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00832779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048647 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

C20 is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,979,587 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.