Crypton (CRP) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 81.1% higher against the dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $744,873.35 and $5,275.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056964 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00134133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00158976 BTC.

About Crypton

CRP is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,365,613 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars.

