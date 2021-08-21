Curve DAO Token (CRV) Achieves Market Cap of $926.87 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00004680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $926.87 million and approximately $286.62 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00823174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,574,125,941 coins and its circulating supply is 399,234,534 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

