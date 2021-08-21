CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other CVD Equipment news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $117,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,741 shares of company stock valued at $348,442. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.