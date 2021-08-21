CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other CVD Equipment news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $117,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,741 shares of company stock valued at $348,442. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVV stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

