CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) vs. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Head to Head Review

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CyrusOne pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of CyrusOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CyrusOne and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne 0.66% 0.05% 0.02% Lexington Realty Trust 76.04% 13.71% 7.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CyrusOne and Lexington Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 0 8 5 0 2.38 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

CyrusOne currently has a consensus price target of $79.42, suggesting a potential upside of 4.25%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.92%. Given CyrusOne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CyrusOne and Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $1.03 billion 9.14 $41.40 million $3.90 19.53 Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 11.30 $183.30 million $0.76 17.70

Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats CyrusOne on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

