D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $365.81

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.81 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 384 ($5.02). D4t4 Solutions shares last traded at GBX 379.50 ($4.96), with a volume of 27,151 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
The firm has a market cap of £152.66 million and a P/E ratio of 55.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.61.
D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
