Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report sales of $7.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $28.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.31 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $321.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.82. Danaher has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.