Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 120.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $323.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.82. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.