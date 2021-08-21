Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Head to Head Survey

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Danone and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 8 4 4 0 1.75 Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stryve Foods has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.10%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Danone.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Danone and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51%

Risk and Volatility

Danone has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danone and Stryve Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $26.98 billion 1.89 $2.23 billion $0.76 19.55 Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -42.50

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Danone beats Stryve Foods on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products. The Waters division comprises the natural waters business along with aqua drinks. The Early Life Nutrition division focuses on specialized foods for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding while always complying with the World Health Organization Code and local laws. The Medical Nutrition division focuses mainly on people receiving medical treatment, babies afflicted with certain illnesses and frail elderly people. Danone was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

