DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0677 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $294,613.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.18 or 1.00136476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00072951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001085 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009470 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

