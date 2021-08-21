DAOstack Price Hits $0.0683 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $262,762.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.72 or 1.00149441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00070980 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009381 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006781 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

