Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.94.

DQ has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

