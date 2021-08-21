Darwinia Commitment Token Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $558,256.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for about $84.47 or 0.00170040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.81 or 0.00820963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 75,294 coins and its circulating supply is 38,034 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

