Dash Market Capitalization Tops $2.42 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $235.12 or 0.00481493 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $458.67 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.47 or 0.01211239 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,291,328 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.