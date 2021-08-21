Dash Price Reaches $242.29 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $242.29 or 0.00491733 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $2.49 billion and $475.88 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003507 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $615.41 or 0.01248991 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,290,356 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

