Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.48% of Datadog worth $154,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at $22,268,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,185,812 shares of company stock worth $149,406,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.15 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.59.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.