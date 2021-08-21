Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.13

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Datamine has a total market cap of $550,497.80 and approximately $41,631.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.00384210 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.00933686 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,346,630 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

