Datamine FLUX Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $256,058.23 and $11,021.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00134718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00158975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.56 or 1.00278317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.00932453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.79 or 0.06587099 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 648,542 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

