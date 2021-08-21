Datamine Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Datamine has a total market cap of $516,661.23 and approximately $29,051.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.94 or 0.00382632 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.55 or 0.00918105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002844 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,195,189 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

