DATx Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $94,935.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.00822667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103860 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars.

