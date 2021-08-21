Decentral Games Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $248.84 or 0.00507545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $75.87 million and $3.51 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,886 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

