DeDora Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

