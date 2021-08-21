DeepBrain Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $23.96 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $23.96 million and $477,514.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056941 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00133757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00158644 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

