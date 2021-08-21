Deeper Network Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $50.65 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00134446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00149024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,169.90 or 1.00086791 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00931294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.42 or 0.06685544 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.