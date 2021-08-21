Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $18.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.15 to $18.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.79 to $22.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $351.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.46. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.