DeFiner (FIN) Market Capitalization Hits $10.58 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $288,375.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.56 or 0.00836611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars.

