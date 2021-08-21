DeFiner (FIN) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. DeFiner has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $265,185.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00826616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00105553 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.