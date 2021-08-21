Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Delek US worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

