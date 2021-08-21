Delphy Achieves Market Cap of $471,647.67 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $471,647.67 and $18,961.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00817773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00105261 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

